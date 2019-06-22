Pro basketball player Keani Albanez leads summer hoop camp in Goleta

Albanez leads basketball camp in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - Keani Albanez grew up playing basketball games and attending summer camp at the Page Youth Center in Goleta.

Now she is back in that same gym helping the next generation of basketball players.

Albanez led a camp of first-fourth graders learn the game and more importantly have fun with the sport.

She grew up in Santa Barbara but played high school basketball at Buena in Ventura.

Albanez earned a scholarship to Gonzaga University and she went to four straight NCAA Tournaments, playing in two Sweet Sixteens.

Over the past four years Albanez has played professionally overseas and plans on continuing her pro career for several more seasons.