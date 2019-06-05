Sports

Peeters resigns as Bishop Diego Athletic Director to take same role at La Reina

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 09:41 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:41 AM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dan Peeters is leaving Bishop Diego High School as athletic director to take the same position at La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks.

Peeters has been the athletic director for the Cardinals since 2004 and in that span Bishop Diego won 18 league titles in ten different sports programs.

In 2017 the football team won a CIF-State Bowl Championship and girls basketball won a CIF-SS title in 2015.

Peeters said, " I am blessed to have been a part of the transformative faith community of Bishop Diego since coming onboard in 1999. I am grateful for the many wonderful experiences I have had and am truly blessed to have worked alongside amazing people who have taught me so much," reflects Peeters.

According to Head of School, Karen Regan, "Dan's contributions to Bishop Diego High School during his tenure are numerous. I am grateful for his invaluable input and expertise, namely as Director of Athletics, but also as a coach, teacher, and fellow administrator. His vast experience with and knowledge of the community makes him an esteemed colleague who will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire Bishop Diego High School community, I extend my deepest gratitude to Dan and wish him only the best."

Peeters lives in Camarillo and La Reina is much closer for him.

Mike Cano is the acting athletic director for the Cardinals.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks