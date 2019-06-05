Peeters resigns as Bishop Diego Athletic Director to take same role at La Reina

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dan Peeters is leaving Bishop Diego High School as athletic director to take the same position at La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks.

Peeters has been the athletic director for the Cardinals since 2004 and in that span Bishop Diego won 18 league titles in ten different sports programs.

In 2017 the football team won a CIF-State Bowl Championship and girls basketball won a CIF-SS title in 2015.

Peeters said, " I am blessed to have been a part of the transformative faith community of Bishop Diego since coming onboard in 1999. I am grateful for the many wonderful experiences I have had and am truly blessed to have worked alongside amazing people who have taught me so much," reflects Peeters.

According to Head of School, Karen Regan, "Dan's contributions to Bishop Diego High School during his tenure are numerous. I am grateful for his invaluable input and expertise, namely as Director of Athletics, but also as a coach, teacher, and fellow administrator. His vast experience with and knowledge of the community makes him an esteemed colleague who will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire Bishop Diego High School community, I extend my deepest gratitude to Dan and wish him only the best."

Peeters lives in Camarillo and La Reina is much closer for him.

Mike Cano is the acting athletic director for the Cardinals.