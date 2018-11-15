Party of Five: Dos Pueblos has 5 athletes going to the next level

DP sends five athletes to college

GOLETA, Calif. - High fives all around for the five Dos Pueblos High School athletes that signed their National Letter of Intent.

Chargers water polo players Abbi Hill, Sophie Leggett and Kayla Peacock participated in National Signing Day.

Just as her older sisters Kodi and Sami did, Abbi Hill will play water polo at UCLA.

Leggett signs with Cal-Berkeley while Peacock will play for UC San Diego.

DP soccer player Josie Morales signs with Colorado College and volleyball player Ally Mintzer will play at NYU.