Pacifica edges Mayfair in OT to advance to CIF-SS Semifinals

Pacifica beats Mayfair in OT Thriller

VENTURA, Calif. - After a one-day postponement and a new venue, the Pacifica Tritons and Mayfair Monsoons finally met in the CIF-Southern Section Quarterfinals. The result did not disappoint.

Pacifica (11-1) tied the game in the in final stages of regulation, then won on a game-winning field goal in overtime as the Tritons prevailed 31-28 at Ventura High School on Saturday night.

The teams were set to play at Ventura College on Friday night but the game was moved to Saturday because of the nearby Hill and Woolsey Fires. The Tritons got contributions from several players, including Malik Sherrod's explosive kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Monsoons finish the season at 9-3. Pacifica moves on to the CIF-SS Div. 6 semifinals. The Tritons will take on undefeated South Hills next week.