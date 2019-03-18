Oxnard's Haas Automation and Cole Custer find victory lane at Fontana Xfinity race

Cole Custer, sponsored by Haas Automation in Oxnard wins the NASCAR Xfinity race Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

FONTANA, Calif. - A young Southern California racer and his sponsors were shining Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana with a victory by Cole Custer in the Production Alliance Group 300 race.

The thrilling late race changes knocked leader Kyle Busch back in the pack and Custer got to the front and held his spot to the checkered flag.

Busch was driving for is 200th NASCAR National series victory and will try again Sunday during the Monster Cup race. Busch drives at both levels.

Custer is sponsored by Thompson Pipe Group out of Rialto just 10 miles from the track, and Haas Automation out of Oxnard north of Los Angeles.

Owner Gene Haas was beaming in victory lane as he congratulated his driver.

Custer grew up racing in San Bernardino and Irwindale. He is from Ladera Ranch about an hour from Fontana.

" I can’t thank the Thompson Pipe Group enough," he said after the race. "I grew up racing with their family. I wouldn’t be here without them. Haas Automation - I wouldn't be here without out them. Gene supporting me and they are right up there in Ventura. It was a great race for everybody."

Custer told a story about how the Thompson family built a track for the young racers when another closed down.

The race was all Kyle Busch until the final 50 laps when the dynamics changed including a bad pit stop and the loss of track grip. He could no longer match the lap times Custer was laying down.

Custer said he knew the Busch car was looming in his mirror but he kept hitting his marks and holding his advantage.

The young driver is 21 years old and said he was looking forward to the rest of his weekend with his family and friends who packed victory lane with him for the winning photo with the race trophy.

At the Auto Club Speedway there is also a large El Camino Real bell the drivers ring as they celebrate their win.