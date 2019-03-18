Sports

Oxnard's Haas Automation and Cole Custer find victory lane at Fontana Xfinity race

Southern California driver and sponsor big winners

By:

Posted: Mar 17, 2019 07:49 AM PDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 09:03 AM PDT

FONTANA, Calif. - A young Southern California racer and his sponsors were shining Saturday at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana with a victory by Cole Custer in the Production Alliance Group 300 race.

The thrilling late race changes knocked leader Kyle Busch back in the pack and Custer got to the front and held his spot to the checkered flag.

Busch was driving for is 200th NASCAR National series victory and will try again Sunday during the Monster Cup race.  Busch drives at both levels.

Custer is sponsored by Thompson Pipe Group out of Rialto just 10 miles from the track, and Haas Automation out of Oxnard north of Los Angeles.  

Owner Gene Haas was beaming in victory lane as he congratulated his driver.

Custer grew up racing in San Bernardino and Irwindale.  He is from Ladera Ranch about an hour from Fontana.

" I can’t thank the Thompson Pipe Group enough," he said after the race.   "I grew up racing with their family.  I wouldn’t be here  without them.   Haas Automation - I wouldn't be here without out them. Gene supporting me and they are right up there in Ventura.  It was a great race for everybody."

Custer told a story about how the Thompson family built a track for the young racers when another closed down.

The race was all Kyle Busch until the final 50 laps when the dynamics changed including a bad pit stop and the loss of track grip.   He could no longer match the lap times Custer was laying down.

Custer said he knew the Busch car was looming in his mirror but he kept hitting his marks and holding his advantage.

The young driver is 21 years old and said he was looking forward to the rest of his weekend with his family and friends who packed victory lane with him for the winning photo with the race trophy.

At the Auto Club Speedway there is also a large El Camino Real bell the drivers ring as they celebrate their win.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Outcomes of a Wet Winter

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Broadcast Peak receives light snowfall

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Images from up and down the coast show the impact of weekend storm

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Top 20 cleanest airlines in 2018

Beautiful stars for every age
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Beautiful stars for every age

World's most powerful women
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

World's most powerful women

On this day: March 19
Bernd.Brincken via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 19

10 most expensive cities in the world
Chris McGrath/ Getty

10 most expensive cities in the world

2019's most exciting cities in the world
Pixabay

2019's most exciting cities in the world

Notable deaths of 2019
David Livingston/Getty Images for NAMM

Notable deaths of 2019

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories
iStock / MartiSaiz

20 easy ways to burn 100 calories

On this day: March 18
2008 Getty Images

On this day: March 18

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids
Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Celebrity dads who raised famous kids

On this day: March 17
Hubert Long via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: March 17

On this day: March 16
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Night Vision

On this day: March 16

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting
Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mosques targeted in deadly New Zealand mass shooting

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Irish celebrities

On this day: March 15
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: March 15

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

St. Patrick's Day by the numbers

College admissions scheme: Major players
Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

College admissions scheme: Major players