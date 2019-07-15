Sports

Now in ninth year, Goleta Beach Triathlon continues to grow

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After nearly a decade, the Goleta Beach Triathlon is still growing. New faces are participating every year and many old ones return to swim, bike and run the coastal course near the entrance the UC Santa Barbara.

This year, roughly 350 people participated on a foggy Sunday morning.

Jerrett and Kirstin McFarland have organized the event every year since it began. They are happy to see the event gaining a bigger following.

"We're growing this event," Jerrett said. "So I'm really happy to hear our little event is just getting bigger and bigger every year."

Jerrett says the course layout makes people enjoy the experience even more.

"Just so spectator friendly," he said. "That's what we like about that. We can have your family and friends out here watching the event... It's just a great venue."

About 80 volunteers, along with some sponsors, made the event possible.

"We're just so happy that we have so many close community friend members that really help us put this thing on," Jerrett said. "We don't do it alone. We do it with them."

The triathlon raises money for the Santa Barbara County Park Foundation, which maintains and improves parks, trails and open spaces in the county.

To learn more about the event, visit goletabeachtriathlon.com.

