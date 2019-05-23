Sports

Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table names athletes of the year

Three Hall of Fame inductees also honored

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 09:02 PM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 11:12 AM PDT

End of the year honors at Northern Santa Barbara County Round Table

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Another season of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) is in the history books.

On Wednesday night, the 2018-19 campaign came to close with the annual Hall of Fame and Scholarship Dinner.

Several hundred athletes, parents, family members, coaches, administrators and other attendees packed the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for the event.

NSBCART president Steve Lavagnino emceed the two-hour long ceremony.

One of the biggest highlights of the night was the naming of top athletes for the school year.

The athlete of the year award was given to Caleb Thomas (Righetti) and Maggie Usher (Santa Ynez), while Logan Blanco (Lompoc) and Kaden Bennett (Orcutt Academy) earned the scholar athlete award.

Joseph Domingues of St. Joseph was the recipient of the Joni Gray "Heart & Soul" Scholarship.

All five award winners received a $500 scholarship.

Thomas helped lead the Warriors to the program's first ever CIF championship game in football. 

He was later named the Mountain League most valuable player and earned a scholarship to continue his career at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Usher was a standout in softball and rodeo. During the softball season, she batted a Channel League-leading .506 while helping lead the Pirates to a second place finish.

Blanco shined in swimming and volleyball and is set to study human biology at the University of California.

Bennett was a four-sport varsity team member, taking part in volleyball, soccer, cross country and track and field.

He is headed to UCLA in the fall where he will major in environmental engineering.

Domingues earned the award that is named after the late Joni Gray, the former NSBCART president who died in 2017.

Domingues is heading to the United States Naval Academy, where he'll run track and cross country.

In 2011, when he was 11-years-old, Domingues was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

During his acceptance speech, he was particularly emotional in thanking his mother and grandmother who he said were both constantly by his side during his recovery.

Also honored at the dinner were three new Hall of Fame inductees; Benjamin Williams Ginny Barnett and Claudia Terrones.

Williams was a championship-winning wrestler for Cabrillo during the 1970's.

Barnett was a longtime tennis coach at Santa Maria High School and Allan Hancock College from 1991 to 2009.

Terrones was a star basketball player at St. Joseph, where she helped lead the Knights to the 1991 state championship.

After a standout career at Gonzaga University, she would go on to a very successful career as a coach in girls basketball and track and field at Lompoc, where she is currently the athletic director. 

Created in 1990, this marked the 29th year for Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

