Mustangs stay alive as they keep UCSB from clinching Big West title

Mustangs deny UCSB Big West title for second straight day

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nobody ever said that it was easy to win a Big West title in baseball.

For the second straight day Cal Poly beat UCSB to keep them from winning their first league championship in 33 years.

The Mustangs edged the Gauchos 4-3 to pull within one game of UCSB in the standings with one regular season game left which is Saturday, May 25 at 1pm.

Cal Poly freshman Conagher Sands drove in three runs including a 2-run homer in the fifth inning as the Mustangs beat UCSB for the eleventh straight time.

The fourth-ranked Gauchos lost consecutive games for just the second time this season as they are now 44-9 for the year and 18-5 in the Big West Conference.

Thomas Rowan belted his team-leading 13th home run of the season to put the Gauchos up 1-0 in the second inning.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, UCSB tied the game on an rbi double by Andrew Martinez and a wild pitch by Taylor Dollard.

But Cal Poly's Myles Emerson drove in the winning run in the seventh inning and Dollard sparkled in relief, going the final six innings to pick up the victory.

The Mustangs need to win the series finale to share the Big West crown with UCSB and advance to the NCAA Regionals. UCSB will either enter the NCAA Regionals as Big West champs or they will receive an at-large berth based on their outstanding record.