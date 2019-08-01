Military Appreciation Day held at Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - The first weekday practice at this summer's Dallas Cowboys Training Camp honored members of the military and their families.

Naval Base Ventura County is about five miles away.

Military Appreciation Day on Monday allowed enlisted men and women access to the sidelines.

Many of the players made time to sign autographs. Military fans, including veterans, also filled the stands by the football fields at River Ridge.

The parking lot was moved recently due to construction on new homes on the corner of Gonzales and Ventura roads. Some of the homes are still under construction.

Fans and players could see that crews working on roofs had one of the best views.

The camp runs through August 15.

For more information visit the Dallas Cowboys website.