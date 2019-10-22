Torres Aldridge earn athletic round table honors

ORCUTT, Calif. - Yair Torres and Bella Aldridge were each honored for their recent accomplishments during Monday's gathering of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Torres earned the award after helping lead the Santa Maria cross country team to a first place finish at the Dos Pueblos Invitational last Friday.

The junior finished with a personal and school record time of 15:00.

"It means a lot and that hard work pays off," said Torres. "I'm training every day, grinding. I never skip a practice. I'm having fun running with my friends."

This is the third time Torres has won the athlete of the week award.

"Being recognized and setting records for my school means a lot," Torres said.

Aldridge, who was not in attendance, earned the award after an impressive showing in a pair of golf tournaments last week.

The freshman was co-medalist twice, shooting a 49 on Monday and a 47 on Thursday.

Aldridge was a key member for the Knights, who went undefeated in Ocean League play this season.

Up next is the Ocean League finals, which will be held on Wednesday at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Players who shoot 95 or better will advance to the CIF-Central Section tournament.