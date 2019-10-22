Local Sports

Torres, Aldridge earn athletic round table honors

Pair honored at weekly luncheon

By:

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 06:51 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 06:51 PM PDT

Torres Aldridge earn athletic round table honors

ORCUTT, Calif. - Yair Torres and Bella Aldridge were each honored for their recent accomplishments during Monday's gathering of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

Torres earned the award after helping lead the Santa Maria cross country team to a first place finish at the Dos Pueblos Invitational last Friday.

The junior finished with a personal and school record time of 15:00.

"It means a lot and that hard work pays off," said Torres. "I'm training every day, grinding. I never skip a practice. I'm having fun running with my friends."

This is the third time Torres has won the athlete of the week award.

"Being recognized and setting records for my school means a lot," Torres said.

Aldridge, who was not in attendance, earned the award after an impressive showing in a pair of golf tournaments last week.

The freshman was co-medalist twice, shooting a 49 on Monday and a 47 on Thursday. 

Aldridge was a key member for the Knights, who went undefeated in Ocean League play this season.

Up next is the Ocean League finals, which will be held on Wednesday at Morro Bay Golf Course.

Players who shoot 95 or better will advance to the CIF-Central Section tournament.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020
VisionPic/Pexels

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities to visit in 2020

Tornado hits Dallas area
Getty Images

Tornado hits Dallas area

World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

Celebrity godparents
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Celebrity godparents

On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates

On this day: October 21
Scott Clarkson via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 21

25 surprising celebrity facts
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI

25 surprising celebrity facts

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18