Kling, Allen named Round Table athletes of the week

Kling Allen named Round Table...

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table handed out weekly honors to pair of local athletes Monday afternoon.

The female athlete of the week award was given to Kayla Kling of Cabrillo tennis.

"It's amazing," said Kling. "I never thought I would win one of these, but I'm very appreciative of this. I think my team helped me a lot with my mental game and my physical game, along with my emotions and confidence. I'm very thankful for this."

Playing in the number one position on her team, the junior captured the award after winning all six sets last week during Channel League play.

"Two of the matches I played were very close," said Kling. "They went 7-5 and the other one was 6-4, so they could have gone either way, but when push comes to shove, I guess I just shoved my way through."

The Conquistadores will continue Channel League with games at Santa Ynez on Tuesday at Lompoc on Thursday.

Henry Allen of Santa Ynez water polo earned the male athlete of the week award.

"It's a great honor," Allen said. "It's something that I've always kind of hoped that would happen eventually. I think it's good to represent my team and my school and get our name out for water polo."

The senior was honored after helping to lead the Pirates to four victories last week, including three at the Oxnard Tournament.

Allen racked up 31 goals, three assists and 14 steals during the course of the week.

"Last week was awesome," said Allen. "I think what was really good was our Dos Pueblos game. We played really, really well against them. We fell short, but overall it was a great game and that fed into our tournament where we kept performing."

For the season, Allen leads Santa Ynez with 91 goals and 45 steals.

The Pirates (16-3) will next play two games this week at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

On Tuesday, Santa Ynez will face Lompoc, followed by a Thursday game with Cabrillo.