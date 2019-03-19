Booker Ray earn athletic round table weekly awards

ORCUTT, Calif. - Top honors were handed out Monday afternoon during the latest edition of the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table.

During the hour-long luncheon held at Giavanni's Pizza, weekly awards were given to Rayann Booker of Righetti and Jeffrey Ray of Allan Hancock College.

Booker claimed the female athlete of the week award after winning a pair of 100 meter races in two separate events.

The sophomore track standout won the 100 during the Central Coast Athletic Association Meet on Wednesday with a time of 12.05.

She followed up that performance over the weekend with another 100 meter win at the Maurice Green Meet at Oaks Christian High School in Thousand Oaks.

Her winning time was 12.18.

She also helped lead the Warriors 4x100 relay team to a first place finish with a meet record time of 49.52.

"This weekend at the Oaks Christian, it took a second for us to catch back up to the first place because at first we were in second, but we pulled through with the win, we were all really happy. And the win in the 100 made me even more stoked because I got to win that two years in a row," said Booker.

This is the second athlete of the week award for Booker, who also won it last year as a freshman.

"It feels really good because I heard most sophomores don't win it above all the seniors and juniors and to be recognized as a sophomore at such a young age, it makes me feel really great about myself," said Booker.

Ray won his first career athlete of the week award after a big week at the plate for the Bulldogs baseball team.

"I was happy," said Ray. "It was my first time, so it was really cool to hear my name. I'm thankful for it and I'm going to keep working hard."

In a game last Wednesday at Cuesta, Ray racked up four hits and three runs.

He also had a four-hit game and scored three runs in a 9-5 victory over Oxnard on Saturday.

Ray added an RBI against Oxnard on Friday.

He said the big offensive performance came after a recent cold stretch.

"I sat one game and it kind of like almost put a fire in me, Ray said. "I needed to start picking it up and then I had a really good week and it turned into this and now I'm getting an award for it."

With Ray swinging a hot bat, the Bulldogs (4-2 WSC, 12-10 overall) have climbed to within a half-game of first place in the Western State Conference North Division.



"We're rolling good right now," said Ray. "Our pitching is outstanding. Our defense just needs to keep doing their job and keep hitting. I don't know who's going to stop us."