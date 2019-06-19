Kansas State is latest scholarship offer for Dons Quarterback Deacon Hill

Hill is getting scholarship offers from around the country

Deacon Hill still has two years of high school football left for Santa Barbara but the scholarship offers are rolling in for the quarterback.

Kansas State joins Wisconsin and Nevada as schools that have already offered Hill a full-ride.

He is 6'4, 225 pounds and will be a full-time varsity starter after backing up Frank Gamberdella last year.

Also in recruiting news, Lompoc's left tackle Jacob Nunez has received about ten offers including USC, Utah and Washington State.

His teammate, wide receiver and defensive back Ryan Morgan has scholarship offers from Wyoming and UNLV.