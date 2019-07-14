Jeff Greenwald wins USTA National Men's Hard Court Championship

Jeff Greenwald takes Mens 50 Hard Court National title

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former UC Santa Barbara standout Jeff Greenwald won the USTA Men's 50s Hard Court Singles Championship for the second time in three years on Saturday.

Greenwald beat Dana Gill of San Jose in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

Along with being named the best player in his age group, Greenwald took home a Gold Ball and $2,000 prize.

Greenwald also won the event in 2017.