SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - 11-Man Football changes due to the fires in Southern California.

Division 1 Oaks Christian at JSerra, Saturday 11/10 at 7pm

Division 2 Calabasas at San Juan Hills, Saturday 11/10 at 7pm

Division 6 Mayfair vs Pacifica, Saturday 11/10 at 7pm Ventura HS

Division 10 Highland at Simi Valley, Saturday 11/10 at 7pm

8-Man Football changes

Cate at Windward, Saturday 11/10 at 12:00 Noon