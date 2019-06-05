High Five! UCSB Baseball has 5 players selected on day 2 of MLB Draft

High Five- Gaucohs have 5 players taken in MLB Draft

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB won the Big West title for the first time since 1986 and now it's time for some individual Gauchos to move into pro baseball.

Relief pitcher Chris Lincoln and starting pitcher Ben Brecht were selected in the fifth round while catcher Eric Yang and outfielder Armani Smith went in the seventh round.

Outfielder Tevin Mitchell was taken in the eighth round as five Gauchos were selected on the second day of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Lincoln was taken 143rd overall by the San Diego Padres. He saved 13 games this season for the Gauchos, one shy of the team record.

Later in the fifth round, lefty Ben Brecht was nabbed by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 158th overall pick.

Brecht was 10-2 for UCSB this year and led the team with 101 strikeouts in 90 innings of work.

Big West Field Player of the Year Eric Yang was selected in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Reds, #204 overall.

Yang led UCSB with a .368 batting average and is a finalist for the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award.

Just two picks later, the San Francisco Giants drafted outfielder Armani Smith with the 206th overall pick.

Smith hit .323 with 11 home runs and a team-leading 8 triples this season.

In the eighth round the Miami Marlins made outfielder Tevin Mitchell the 231st overall selection.

Mitchell stole 20 bases and hit .277.

The draft wraps up on Wednesday, June 5 with rounds 11-40.