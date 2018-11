Hancock Bulldogs to host 2018 American Championship Bowl

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock Bulldogs are bowl bound once again.

Hancock will host San Bernardino Valley College in the American Championship Bowl. The game will be at Righetti High School on Saturday at 6 pm.

The Bulldogs lost to Southwestern College in the same bowl game last year. This year, Hancock secured a perfect American Pacific League conference record when it beat LA Harbor 55-14 to end the regular season.