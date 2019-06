Goleta Valley South celebrates win over DP

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta Valley South Little League 10-under All-Stars saved their best for last against rival Dos Pueblos.

GVSLL scored 3 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to celebrate a walk-off 7-6 win in this double-elimination tournament.

Jack Paskin's blast to right center drove in two runs to set off a wild celebration.

GVSLL will host Ojai Valley on Friday in the winners bracket.