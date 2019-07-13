Greenwald books ticket into finals of USTA National Men's Hard Court Championships

Greenwald advances to the finals of 50 Hard Court Championships

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jeff Greenwald is in position to win another title after cruising past Bill Moss in a semifinal match of the Ted Smythe USTA National Men's 50 Hard Court Championships.

The top-seed Greenwald, a former UCSB standout, beat Moss of Malibu 6-2, 6-0 and will play second-seeded Dana Gill of San Jose in Saturday's final at 10:30am at Santa Barbara's Tennis Club.

Greenwald won this championship in 2017.