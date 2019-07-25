Goleta Valley South LL 11U All-Stars stay alive in State Tournament

GVSLL 11U ALLSTARS shining at So Cal State Tournament

GOLETA, Calif. - The motto is Grit and Guts and the Goleta Valley South Little League 11U All-Stars have shown plenty of both all summer long.

They are currently 2-1 at the So Cal State Tournament in Riverside County after winning a thrilling 6-5 elimination game against Orange Crest.

GVSLL 11U has already won District 63 and Section 1 Championships this summer and win or lose, the State Tournament is the final tournament of the summer for this age group.

There are just six teams left in the tournament and Goleta Valley South will play again on Thursday, July 25 in another elimination game against either Eastlake or Huntington Valley.

The Goleta Valley South Little League 11U All-Stars are:Landon Nelson, Zane Webb, James King, Logan Patterson, Cruz Lorca, David Burkholder, Grant Hoover, Levi Monson, Michael Ochsner, Jacob Copley, Austin Downing, and Landon Johnson. The team is managed by George Downing, with Tony Garcia and David Burkholder serving as coaches.