Goleta 12U All-Star softball team headed out of state to Western Regionals

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

Softball AllStars in Goleta preparing for Western Regionals in Oregon

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta Valley Softball Association 12U All-Stars are going on a road trip.

They are traveling to Medford, Oregon to compete in the Western Regionals which begin on July 29.

The 12U Gold Team is 18-8-1 this summer and look forward to add to their win total.

The team consists of: Carly Letendre, Charlotte Hastings, Kamilah Morales, Kayla Aguilar, Taylor Hayes, Kate Guerra, Amanda Holguin, Madison Benedict, Vienna Mochi, Tessa Johanssen, Lauren Weeks, Rylee Cathcart.  The manager is Jules Hastings.

