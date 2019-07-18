Sports

Goleta 10U Gold Softball All-Stars preparing for Western Regionals

By:

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 07:31 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:31 PM PDT

10U Gold AllStars from Goleta Valley Softball will play in Western Regionals

Goleta, Calif. -  Goleta Valley Girls Softball has had six all-star teams play in championship tournaments and a couple of them are still going strong.

The 10U Gold All-Star team is preparing for the Western Regionals in Moorpark featuring 45 teams.

Already this season the 10U Gold Team has won four tournaments and have finished fourth or better in all but one of them.

The team members are: Kacey Hurley, Stasia Brunner, Jessica Vega, Aubrey Carreno, Sarah Fellers, Solana Sandoval, Isa Malarkey, Zella Cassidy, Brianna Sykes, Lila Westmacott, Emilia Morales and Lucy Holian

The coaches are: Troy Hurley, Beau Brunner, Paul Westmacott, Vince Holian, and Tony Sandoval

The Western Regionals begin July 22.

We'll feature the 12U Gold Team in an upcoming article as they will play at the end of the month in the Western Regionals in Oregon.

