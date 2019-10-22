Glasker and Montgomery pick up Athlete of the Week awards

Glasker and Montgomery nab Athlete of the Week awards

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Torre Glasker and Ty Montgomery were named Athlete of the Week winners by the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

There was not a luncheon today as Santa Barbara-area schools were closed.

Glasker had 10 kills and a team-high 16 digs to help UCSB women's volleyball to a big four-set win over rival Cal Poly. Both teams now share the lead in the Big West Conference at 6-1. The Gauchos are 16-2 overall.

Ty Mongomery kicked two clutch field goals in the fourth quarter as Santa Barbara High School upset Lompoc 27-21 to move to 3-0 in the Channel League.

With the score tied at 21, Montgomery made a 45-yard field goal and then added a 26-yarder as the Dons gained the inside track for the league title. They are 6-2 for the season.