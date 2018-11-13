Generous gesture as the Rams Andrew Whitworth donates game check to shooting victims fund

The Rams Andrew Whitworth honors shooting victims

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Saying he is blessed to play football for a living, Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth donated his game check from yesterday's win versus Seattle to the Ventura County Community Foundation's Conejo Valley Victims Fund.

The fund supports relief and recovery efforts for the families of the 12 victims of last Wednesday's mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill.

The Rams practice at Cal Lutheran University which is just a few miles from the Borderline.