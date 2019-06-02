Gauchos' terrific season ends in bitter regional sweep

UCSB Baseball knocked out of Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. - One week after celebrating a Big West championship, UC Santa Barbara baseball saw its season end in stunning fashion.

Sacramento State scored two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat UCSB 6-4 on Saturday, knocking the Gauchos out of the Stanford Regional and ending their season.

The Hornets (40-24) kept their season alive and will play Stanford in another elimination game on Sunday.

After falling into a deep hole in the first inning Friday night in a loss to Fresno State, the Gauchos again fell behind early on Saturday.

Martin Vincelli-Simard put Sacramento State ahead 1-0 in the second with a home run off of UCSB starter Jack Dashwood. Bronson Grubbs added an RBI single later in the inning and chased Dashwood with a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Gauchos (45-11) eventually clawed their way back into the game. McClain O'Connor doubled home Marcos Castanon in the fifth to get UCSB on the scoreboard.

The Gauchos' rally continued in the sixth, but not before junior Tommy Jew left with a serious-looking injury. As he beat out an infield single, Jew collided with Vincelli-Simard at first and immediately tumbled to the ground. He stayed down for several minutes in obvious pain as teammates and coaches consoled him. He eventually was carted off the field with a left leg or ankle injury.

Later in the inning, Thomas Rowan scored on Castanon's sacrifice fly and Tevin Mitchell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-3. The Gauchos were unable to capitalize further, however.

Christian Kirtley led off the eighth with a double and later scored on Austin Roberts' wild pitch to make it 4-4.

Gauchos closer Chris Lincoln could not keep the game tied, however, as the Hornets' Trevor Doyle crushed a two out, two-run double off the right field wall to put Sacramento State ahead.

The Gauchos finished the season with a school record 45 wins against Division I opponents. But UCSB could not pull off a lengthy postseason run, as it did in 2016 en route to the College World Series.

UCSB lost four of its final five games.