Sports

Gauchos' terrific season ends in bitter regional sweep

UCSB yields late go-ahead runs to Sacramento State

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 11:55 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:55 PM PDT

UCSB Baseball knocked out of Stanford Regional

STANFORD, Calif. - One week after celebrating a Big West championship, UC Santa Barbara baseball saw its season end in stunning fashion.

Sacramento State scored two go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat UCSB 6-4 on Saturday, knocking the Gauchos out of the Stanford Regional and ending their season.

The Hornets (40-24) kept their season alive and will play Stanford in another elimination game on Sunday.

After falling into a deep hole in the first inning Friday night in a loss to Fresno State, the Gauchos again fell behind early on Saturday.

Martin Vincelli-Simard put Sacramento State ahead 1-0 in the second with a home run off of UCSB starter Jack Dashwood. Bronson Grubbs added an RBI single later in the inning and chased Dashwood with a two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-0.

The Gauchos (45-11) eventually clawed their way back into the game. McClain O'Connor doubled home Marcos Castanon in the fifth to get UCSB on the scoreboard.

The Gauchos' rally continued in the sixth, but not before junior Tommy Jew left with a serious-looking injury. As he beat out an infield single, Jew collided with Vincelli-Simard at first and immediately tumbled to the ground. He stayed down for several minutes in obvious pain as teammates and coaches consoled him. He eventually was carted off the field with a left leg or ankle injury.

Later in the inning, Thomas Rowan scored on Castanon's sacrifice fly and Tevin Mitchell was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-3. The Gauchos were unable to capitalize further, however.

Christian Kirtley led off the eighth with a double and later scored on Austin Roberts' wild pitch to make it 4-4.

Gauchos closer Chris Lincoln could not keep the game tied, however, as the Hornets' Trevor Doyle crushed a two out, two-run double off the right field wall to put Sacramento State ahead.

The Gauchos finished the season with a school record 45 wins against Division I opponents. But UCSB could not pull off a lengthy postseason run, as it did in 2016 en route to the College World Series.

UCSB lost four of its final five games.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019
Wikimedia

America's 11 most endangered historic places 2019

On this day: May 31
George De Sota/Getty Images

On this day: May 31

Most 'grizzled' actors working today
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Most 'grizzled' actors working today

9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

World's most popular theme parks
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

World's most popular theme parks

Best states for children's well-being
FreeImages.com/Stephen Eastop

Best states for children's well-being

On this day: May 30
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

On this day: May 30

Cannes Film Festival 2019
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cannes Film Festival 2019