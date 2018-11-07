SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Gauchos start season off with a win at Wyoming

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 09:53 PM PST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 08:52 AM PST

Gauchos open season with win at Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyoming - No Max Heidegger, no problem for the UCSB men's basketball team as they opened the year with a 76-66 victory at the University of Wyoming.

Playing without their star Heidegger, the Gauchos got a team-high 17 points from Oregon State transfer JaQuori McLaughlin while Nevada transfer Devearl Ramsey added 14 points. Freshman Amadou Sow scored 8 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Freshman Jay Nagle was 3-for-3 from three-point distance while Seattle transfer Zack Moore made both of his shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

McLaughlin, Ramsey, Sow, Nagle and Moore were all making their UCSB debut.

The Gauchos play at North Dakota State on Sunday.

