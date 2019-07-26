Sports

Gauchos Basketball hard at work this summer

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2019 11:00 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:00 PM PDT

Summer practice for UCSB hoops

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No summer break for a UCSB men's basketball team that has big plans for the upcoming season.

The Gauchos are making full use of the NCAA allowing teams to practice for limited hours during an 8-week span in the summer.

All of the Gauchos are at UCSB this summer and the team is healthy.

They return four starters from last year's team that won 22 games.

Joe Pasternack is entering his third year as head coach of UCSB and has a 45-19 record.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

On this day: July 28
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 28

On this day: July 27
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: July 27

Celebrity Scientologists
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Celebrity Scientologists

On this day: July 26
Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

On this day: July 26

Sexy tennis stars
Ian Walton/Getty Images

Sexy tennis stars

Cities that get the most sleep
iStock/ValuaVitaly

Cities that get the most sleep

On this day: July 25
Illustration by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: July 25

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated
FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

7 pieces of bad financial advice oft repeated

Britney Spears through the years
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears through the years

On this day: July 24
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 24

On this day: July 23
NASA via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 23

States with the most drunken drivers
iStock/EasyBuy4u

States with the most drunken drivers

Celebrity New Yorkers
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Celebrity New Yorkers

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation
Getty Images

Protesters demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Colleges that produce the most millionaires
Turner via CNN

Colleges that produce the most millionaires

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Most memorable MTV VMAs moments ever

On this day: July 22
John Stillwell/WPA-Pool/Getty Images

On this day: July 22