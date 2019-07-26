Gauchos Basketball hard at work this summer

Summer practice for UCSB hoops

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No summer break for a UCSB men's basketball team that has big plans for the upcoming season.

The Gauchos are making full use of the NCAA allowing teams to practice for limited hours during an 8-week span in the summer.

All of the Gauchos are at UCSB this summer and the team is healthy.

They return four starters from last year's team that won 22 games.

Joe Pasternack is entering his third year as head coach of UCSB and has a 45-19 record.