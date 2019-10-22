Sports

Froley honored by Big West

Froley picks up first career Big West award

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UC Santa Barbara redshirt freshman Tallulah Froley garnered her first career Big West Women's Volleyball Player of the Week honor after helping the Gauchos top rival Cal Poly 3-1 on Saturday.

Already a two-time Big West Freshman of the Week this season, Froley landed Player of the Week recognition after recording a team-high and career-high 16 kills to hand the Mustangs their first loss in conference play this season and snap their eight-match winning streak.  

The Half Moon Bay, Calif. native hit .250 (16-6-40) for the match and added four digs and two blocks. She produced six of her 16 kills in the decisive fourth set, including three early on to give UCSB a 6-3 lead. She had five kills in UCSB's 25-19 set one win.

UCSB (16-2, 6-1 Big West) is now tied for first place with Cal Poly (13-6, 6-1) in the Big West standings.

The Gauchos head out on the road for a pair of matches this week, beginning at UC Davis on Thursday, Oct. 24 and at UC Riverside on Saturday, Oct. 26.

