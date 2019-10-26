2019 Friday Football Focus - Week 9

Did you miss the clip of your child, local team or favorite player? Or maybe you just want to watch the highlights again?

We've got you covered!

Immediately following the broadcast, we will begin posting this week's edition of Friday Football Focus in its entirety.

Find the game you want to watch and click on the link to launch the video.

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

St Joseph vs Arroyo Grande

Santa Barbara vs Cabrillo

Lompoc vs San Marcos

vs San Marcos Santa Ynez vs Dos Pueblos

vs Dos Pueblos Morro Bay vs Santa Maria

Bay vs Santa Maria San Luis Obispo vs Pioneer Valley

Atascadero vs Nipomo

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

Buena vs Ventura

Oxnard vs Rio Mesa

Channel Islands vs Pacifica

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus