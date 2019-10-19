2019 Friday Football Focus - Week 8

Did you miss the clip of your child, local team or favorite player? Or maybe you just want to watch the highlights again?

We've got you covered!

Immediately following the broadcast, we will begin posting this week's edition of Friday Football Focus in its entirety.

Find the game you want to watch and click on the link to launch the video.

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

Santa Barbara vs Lompoc

Does Pueblos vs San Marcos

Arroyo Grande vs Righetti

Paso Robles vs St Joseph

Nipomo vs San Luis Obispo

vs San Luis Obispo Santa Maria vs Mission Prep

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

Moorpark vs Camarillo

vs Camarillo Paraclete vs Bishop Diego

Oxnard vs Channel Islands

Ventura vs Pacifica

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus