2019 Friday Football Focus - Week 8
Did you miss the clip of your child, local team or favorite player? Or maybe you just want to watch the highlights again?
We've got you covered!
Immediately following the broadcast, we will begin posting this week's edition of Friday Football Focus in its entirety.
Find the game you want to watch and click on the link to launch the video.
Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus
- Santa Barbara vs Lompoc
- Does Pueblos vs San Marcos
- Arroyo Grande vs Righetti
- Paso Robles vs St Joseph
- Nipomo vs San Luis Obispo
- Santa Maria vs Mission Prep
Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus
- Moorpark vs Camarillo
- Paraclete vs Bishop Diego
- Oxnard vs Channel Islands
- Ventura vs Pacifica
Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus
- Rio Mesa vs Buena
- Kennedy vs Carpinteria