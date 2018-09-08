SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Friday Football Focus

2018 Friday Football Focus Season - Week 3

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Sep 08, 2018 01:09 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 08, 2018 01:09 AM PDT

Did you miss the clip of your favorite player or just want to watch the highlights again? We've got you covered! Immediately following the broadcast, we will be posting the entire show on our Friday Football Focus web page.

Find the game you want to watch in the rundown below and click on the link to launch the video. Better yet, watch them all!

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Arroyo Grande vs Lompoc
  • Nipomo vs Bishop Diego
  • Cabrillo vs Pioneer Valley
  • Camarillo vs Oxnard

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Frontier vs Atascadero

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Santa Barbara vs St. Bonaventure
  • Nordhoff vs San Marcos
  • Viewpoint vs Carpinteria
  • Pacifica vs Hueneme
  • Ventura vs Newbury Park
  • Grace Brethren vs Rio Mesa

Watch the Fourth Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Santa Maria vs Golden Valley
  • Templeton vs Santa Paula
  • Alemany vs Oaks Christian

Watch the Fifth Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • FFF Finest

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved.


Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

