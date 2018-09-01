SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Friday Football Focus

2018 Friday Football Focus Season - Week 2

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 12:37 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 12:55 AM PDT

Did you miss the clip of your favorite player or just want to watch the highlights again? We've got you covered! Immediately following the broadcast, we will be posting the entire show on our Friday Football Focus web page.

Find the game you want to watch in the rundown below and click on the link to launch the video. Better yet, watch them all!

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Lompoc vs Bishop Diego
  • Santa Ynez vs Santa Maria
  • Pioneer Valley vs Righetti
  • Garces vs St. Joseph

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Golden West vs Nipomo
  • Newbury Park vs Pacifica

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Independence vs Arroyo Grande
  • San Luis vs San Marcos
  • Santa Barbara vs Channel Islands
  • Dos Pueblos vs Ventura
  • Royal vs Camarillo
  • Oxnard vs Westlake
  • Capistrano Valley Christian vs Carpinteria

Watch the Fourth Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Oak Park vs Nordhoff
  • Santa Paula at San Bernardino
  • Orcutt Academy vs Cate
  • Valley Christian vs Laguna Blanca

Watch the Fifth Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • FFF Finest

 

