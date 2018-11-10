2018 Friday Football Focus Season - Week 13 Quarterfinals
- Frontier at Righetti
- Arroyo Grande at Buchanan
- San Luis Obispo at San Joaquin Memorial
- Oxnard at West Ranch
- Sierra Canyon at Moorpark
- Camarillo at Oak Hills
* Riverdale at Mission Prep
- Calvary Baptist at Valley Christian Academy