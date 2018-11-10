SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Friday Football Focus

2018 Friday Football Focus Season - Week 13 Quarterfinals

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:18 AM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:18 AM PST

Did you miss the clip of your favorite player or just want to watch the highlights again? We've got you covered! Immediately following the broadcast, we will be posting the entire show on our Friday Football Focus web page.

Find the game you want to watch in the rundown below and click on the link to launch the video. Better yet, watch them all!

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Frontier at Righetti
  • Arroyo Grande at Buchanan
  • San Luis Obispo at San Joaquin Memorial

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Oxnard at West Ranch
  • Sierra Canyon at Moorpark
  • Camarillo at Oak Hills

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus

       * Riverdale at Mission Prep

Watch the Fourth Segment of Friday Football Focus

  • Calvary Baptist at Valley Christian Academy

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved.


