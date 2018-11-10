2018 Friday Football Focus Season - Week 13 Quarterfinals

Did you miss the clip of your favorite player or just want to watch the highlights again? We've got you covered! Immediately following the broadcast, we will be posting the entire show on our Friday Football Focus web page.

Find the game you want to watch in the rundown below and click on the link to launch the video. Better yet, watch them all!

Watch the First Segment of Friday Football Focus

Frontier at Righetti

Arroyo Grande at Buchanan

San Luis Obispo at San Joaquin Memorial

Watch the Second Segment of Friday Football Focus

Oxnard at West Ranch

Sierra Canyon at Moorpark

Camarillo at Oak Hills

Watch the Third Segment of Friday Football Focus

* Riverdale at Mission Prep

Watch the Fourth Segment of Friday Football Focus