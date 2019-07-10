Former UCSB Gaucho star Shane Bieber named MVP of All-Star Game

Bieber talks about winning MVP of AllStar Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What a Major League Baseball All-Star Game debut for Shane Bieber!

The 24 year old Cleveland Indians pitcher struck out the side in the fifth inning in his only inning of work but it was enough to be named the Most Valuable Player of the game which was won by the American League 4-3.

Pitching in his home ballpark of Cleveland, Bieber struck out National League All-Stars Wilson Contreras, Ketel Marte and Ronald Acuna Jr. and left the mound to a standing ovation.

Bieber led UCSB to their only College Baseball World Series appearance in 2016.

Former Gaucho Michael Young won the 2006 All-Star Game MVP.

Bieber was also awarded a new Chevy truck as MVP of the 2019 game.