Former UCSB coach Gottlieb is headed to NBA after historic hire

Gottlieb headed to Cleveland Cavaliers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - She was a Big West Coach of the Year in 2009 at UCSB and now Lindsay Gottlieb is headed to the NBA to be an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ESPN the 41 year-old Gottlieb is the first college women's basketball head coach to be recruited to an NBA staff.

Gottlieb goes to Cleveland from Cal-Berkeley where she coached the Golden Bears to a Final Four and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.

Prior to Cal, Gottlieb was the head coach at UCSB for three seasons and she led the Gauchos to the NCAA Tournament in 2009.

She will be an assistant coach under Cleveland's new head coach John Beilein.