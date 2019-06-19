Former Santa Ynez resident Tyler Boyd scores twice for USMNT

Boyd scores twice in US win

Santa Barbara, Calif. - Tyler Boyd grew up in Santa Ynez, attending soccer camps at UCSB and he even was a ball boy for the Gauchos at some games.

Now he is on the national stage where he scored twice as the U.S. began their Gold Cup title defense with a 4-0 win over Guyana in Minnesota.

Boyd scored in the 51st and 81st minute. His first goal was the 1000th career goal for the United States Men's National Team.

Boyd lived in Santa Ynez until he was 10 and he fell in love with the game by attending soccer camps at UCSB.

He was born in New Zealand and returned there after the move from Santa Ynez and he is one of the newest players for the USMNT.

He made quite an impression with his two-goal performance in the Gold Cup.