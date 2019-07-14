Foresters win seesaw battle with Saints

McKenna helps Foresters top Saints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After ceding a two-run lead in the sixth inning, the Santa Barbara Foresters did what they've done for much of the season: respond immediately.

Conor McKenna delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Foresters beat the Arroyo Seco Saints 6-4 on Saturday night at Pershing Park.

McKenna had three hits and three runs batted in for the Foresters (22-7, 20-6), who remain in first place in the California Collegiate League. Nick Bellafronto homered and knocked in two runs.

The Foresters host the second place OC Riptide Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.