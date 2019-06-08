Sports

Foresters win season opener with one run

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Foresters win season opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The pitching was in mid-season form as five Foresters pitchers combined on a 5-hit shutout as the 'Sters blanked the San Diego Waves 1-0 in Santa Barbara's season opener.

The only run of the game came in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Cash.

Garrett Clarke started for Santa Barbara and went four innings followed by recent Bishop Diego High School graduate Gabe Arteaga. The Westmont College-bound pitcher threw two scoreless innings in his Foresters debut.

Former Dos Pueblos High School standout Dylan Kelley pitched a scoreless seventh inning followed by Drake Greenwood and Conner Woods who closed it out.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


