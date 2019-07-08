Sports

Foresters power past Blues to win third straight

By:

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Foresters beat Blues for sixth straight time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters have enjoyed seeing the San Luis Obispo Blues show up on the schedule this season.

The 'Sters moved to 6-0 against the Blues this season with a 7-1 win at Pershing Park on Sunday afternoon.

Zach Presno's two-run homer capped a four-run fifth inning that put the Foresters ahead 5-1.

Santa Barbara remains in first place in the California Collegiate League. Brooks Fuller pitched five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. 

The Foresters (20-7, 18-6) meet the Blues just one more time this regular season, July 18 at San Luis Obispo.

The 'Sters are off until Thursday, when they play at the Arroyo Seco Saints at 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

