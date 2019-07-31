Foresters leave Santa Barbara for World Series

The Foresters headed to Wichita

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foresters are on the bus again and hope to return to Santa Barbara with another title.

The defending National Champion is headed to Wichita, Kansas, the site of the National Baseball Congress World Series. The Foresters have won the championship a record seven times.

The Foresters first game is Friday against Haysville, Kansas. The next Foresters win will be the 1,000th career victory for Santa Barbara skipper Bill Pintard.

The Foresters head to the World Series having just won the State Championship.