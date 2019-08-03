Foresters give Pintard milestone victory in Wichita

Foresters open NBC Tournament with a milestone win for Pintard

WICHITA, Kansas - Bill Pintard notched his 1,000th career victory as the defending champion Santa Barbara Foresters opened up with a 1-0 win against Haysville, Kansas at the National Baseball Congress World Series.

The Foresters scored the lone run in the fifth inning on an infield single by Eric Kennedy and an error by the Aviators.

Santa Barbara has won a record seven NBC Tournament titles including last year's crown.

The Foresters will be back in action on Sunday.