Foresters flash home run power in comeback win over Barons

Foresters slug three home runs in win over Barons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One night after a lackluster loss, the Santa Barbara Foresters came out swinging for the fences.

Three ‘Sters homered and Santa Barbara scored its most runs in a game this season to rally past MLB Academy 12-6 at Pershing Park on Saturday night.

The Barons led 2-0 early after a home run by Basiel Williams Jr.

In the third, Eric Kennedy crushed his first homer of the season to get the Foresters on the board.

Williams Jr. followed with a run-scoring double in the fifth to make it 3-1 Barons before the Foresters responded again in the bottom half.

Kennedy's second home run of the game—a two-run shot—tied the game at three. Christian Franklin followed with a two-run blast to left later in the inning to give the ‘Sters a 5-3 lead.

The Barons would rally to take a 6-5 lead in the seventh before the Foresters scored the final seven runs of the game.

The two teams will play again at MLB Academy in Compton on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.