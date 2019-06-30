Sports

Foresters flash home run power in comeback win over Barons

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 11:59 PM PDT

Foresters slug three home runs in win over Barons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One night after a lackluster loss, the Santa Barbara Foresters came out swinging for the fences.

Three ‘Sters homered and Santa Barbara scored its most runs in a game this season to rally past MLB Academy 12-6 at Pershing Park on Saturday night.

The Barons led 2-0 early after a home run by Basiel Williams Jr. 

In the third, Eric Kennedy crushed his first homer of the season to get the Foresters on the board.

Williams Jr. followed with a run-scoring double in the fifth to make it 3-1 Barons before the Foresters responded again in the bottom half.

Kennedy's second home run of the game—a two-run shot—tied the game at three. Christian Franklin followed with a two-run blast to left later in the inning to give the ‘Sters a 5-3 lead.

The Barons would rally to take a 6-5 lead in the seventh before the Foresters scored the final seven runs of the game.

The two teams will play again at MLB Academy in Compton on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat
Rick Shine/CNN

16 tips to stay safe, cool in heat

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

15 things your feet say about your health
iStock/LisaIson

15 things your feet say about your health

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 20 funniest female 'SNL' alumnae

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019
Pexels

World's most expensive cities for expats in 2019

15 American manners that are rude abroad
Ian Gavan/Getty Images

15 American manners that are rude abroad

On this day: June 26
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: June 26

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters
JB Lacroix/Getty Images

Top 25 'Parks and Recreation' characters

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings