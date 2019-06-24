Foresters capitalize on errors to beat OC Riptide

Foresters score four in fourth to beat Riptide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a rare home loss on Saturday night, the Santa Barbara Foresters quickly got back to their winning ways.

The 'Sters scored four times in the fourth inning and allowed only five hits to edge the OC Riptide 4-1 at Pershing Park on Sunday.

The Foresters beat the Riptide for the second straight Sunday, as Santa Barbara improved its league record to 10-3 and remained in first place in the California Collegiate League.

The Riptide jumped ahead 1-0 in the second but hurt themselves with two costly errors in the fourth inning. After Santa Barbara's Jacob Katzfey hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice to tie the game, Conor McKenna plated another run on a ground ball that went under the glove of second baseman Carson Matthews for an error.

Ryan Cash followed with a shot that first baseman Caleb Denny could not handle, which allowed two more runs to score.

The Foresters will visit the Riptide on Tuesday night.