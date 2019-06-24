Sports

Foresters capitalize on errors to beat OC Riptide

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 10:46 PM PDT

Foresters score four in fourth to beat Riptide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a rare home loss on Saturday night, the Santa Barbara Foresters quickly got back to their winning ways.

The 'Sters scored four times in the fourth inning and allowed only five hits to edge the OC Riptide 4-1 at Pershing Park on Sunday.

The Foresters beat the Riptide for the second straight Sunday, as Santa Barbara improved its league record to 10-3 and remained in first place in the California Collegiate League.

The Riptide jumped ahead 1-0 in the second but hurt themselves with two costly errors in the fourth inning. After Santa Barbara's Jacob Katzfey hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice to tie the game, Conor McKenna plated another run on a ground ball that went under the glove of second baseman Carson Matthews for an error.

Ryan Cash followed with a shot that first baseman Caleb Denny could not handle, which allowed two more runs to score.

The Foresters will visit the Riptide on Tuesday night.

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

Autism: Key facts and figures

Autism: Key facts and figures

On this day: June 18
Roger Kisby/Getty Images

On this day: June 18

Paul McCartney through the years
Getty Images

Paul McCartney through the years