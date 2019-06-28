Foresters bash the Blues again
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters have beaten San Luis Obispo in all four meetings this year after winning their lastest matchup 8-0 at Pershing Park.
Christian Franklin and Conor McKenna homered as they cruised to victory.
Santa Barbara is now 14-4 on the season.
