Foresters bash the Blues again

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:31 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters have beaten San Luis Obispo in all four meetings this year after winning their lastest matchup 8-0 at Pershing Park.

Christian Franklin and Conor McKenna homered as they cruised to victory.

Santa Barbara is now 14-4 on the season.

