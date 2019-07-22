Sports

Foresters bash Barons as regular season winds down

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 09:25 PM PDT

Foresters dominate Barons

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A disappointing Saturday turned into a dominant Sunday for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

The 'Sters lit up the scoreboard for a season-high 15 runs Sunday afternoon en route to an emphatic 15-2 win over the MLB Academy Barons at Pershing Park.

Santa Barbara led 15-0 until the eighth inning.

The 'Sters own the number one seed in the California Collegiate League playoffs later this week. They travel to Arroyo Seco on Tuesday to complete a previously suspended game, as well as a regularly scheduled contest against the Saints.

