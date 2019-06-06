Sports

Five more Gauchos go on final day of the MLB Draft as UCSB totals 10 players selected overall

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was another big day for UCSB as five more players were selected as the 2019 Major League Baseball draft wrapped up with all 40 rounds complete.

UCSB finished with ten players drafted in the three-day event.

Pitcher Jack Dashwood was selected in the 12th round by the Los Angeles Angels. The lefty went 9-2 with a 2.48 earned run average this season.

Tommy Jew went in the 13th round to the St. Louis Cardinals. The outfielder slugged eleven home runs and stole 20 bases this year.

Thomas Rowan was nabbed in the 20th round by the Miami Marlins. The Santa Ynez High School alum led UCSB with 13 home runs this year and he also knocked in 46 runs.

Relief pitcher Shea Barry was drafted in the 22nd round by the Houston Astros. He recorded 30 strikeouts in 26.1 innings of work.

Infielder Andrew Martinez was taken in the 24th round by the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez led UCSB with 47 RBI this year.

UCSB had five players taken on Day 2 of the MLB Draft: Chris Lincoln (5th rd, San Diego), Ben Brecht (5th rd,Tampa Bay), Eric Yang (7th rd, Cincinnati), Armani Smith (7th rd, San Francisco) and Tevin Mitchell (8th rd, Miami).

