Five athletes get hall pass into Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 12:02 AM PDT

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The 37th Annual Ventura County Sports Hall of Fame honored five athletes at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

Lorenzo Booker, Troy Dumais, Ronney Jenkins, Freddy Keiaho and Paul Stankowski are the newest members inducted into the hall of fame.

Booker led St. Bonaventure High School football to a 42-0 record during his time with the Seraphs from 1999-2001.

They won three CIF-Southern Sectoin championships and Booker set three career California State records for yards rushing (8,495), touchdowns (137) and points (894).

He was the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Booker played at Florida State and was drafted into the NFL by the Miami Dolphins in 2007 where he was voted team rookie of the year.

Troy Dumais was a 4-time National Champion diver at Buena High School where he graduated in 1998.

He was a 7-time NCAA individual champion at Texas.

Dumais went to four Olympics and won the 2012 Olympic Bronze Medal in Synchronized 3-meter diving.

Ronney Jenkins set a single-game high school national record with 619 rushing yards for Hueneme in 1995.

He played college football at BYU and Northern Arizona before playing four seasons in the NFL.

In 2001 he was alternate for the Pro Bowl after leading the league in yards per kick return with a 26.6 average for the San Diego Chargers.

Freddy Keiaho graduated Buena High School in 2001 and helped the Bulldogs to three consecutive Channel League titles as a standout running back and linebacker.

He went to San Diego State and then played in the NFL where he was a member of the Super Bowl champion Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 season.

Paul Stankowski graduated Hueneme High School in 1987 and was a three-time All-American golfer at the University of Texas at El Paso.

He won two titles on the PGA Tour and had seven professional wins. He earned over seven million dollars and had 88 top-25 finishes in his pro career.

 

