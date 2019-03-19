Fans see Kyle Busch make racing history at the Auto Club Speedway Sunday

Kyle Busch celebrates his 200th win on three NASCAR levels in front of fans at the Auto Club Speedway Sunday in Fontana. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)

FONTANA, Calif. - Even with a late race set back after being a dominating factor all day, Kyle Busch overcame the field and won the Auto Club 400 in Fontana claiming his 200th NASCAR win over three levels.

It was racing history in front of a screaming crowd that include the typical boos for Busch who has a polarizing style even as he sets racing records.

The Auto Club Speedway was also the place where Busch was leading during the Saturday Xfinity race but issues in the last third of the contest sent him back in the pack and he could not over take winner Cole Custer.

Sunday was a different and more successful story.

In the deadline press room he said he had a special vision and style to shoot into gaps he sees on the track at just the right time to take advantage of openings and move to the front.

Comparing this win to others over his career he said it was significant being number 200 but it was not necessarily the greatest win of his career. He was not able to name that one, but seemed to lean towards Homestead in 2015, the win that clinched his championship.

"The emotion of the first one was greater because it was the first one," he said. "It has been a crazy ride." His first win was also at the Auto Club Speedway.

Whether he is the greatest of all time, he says time will tell but he will not make that claim.

When it comes to the best qualities Busch said, "Not every single one person will have every single one of them."

Busch and his team spent extra time in Victory Lane to savor the win, do interviews and pose for pictures. They also went back for a picture at the start-finish line holding a 200 win banner.

Busch's mother was on hand and in tears at the win.

His older brother Kurt, who was in the race, came over for a hug in the middle of the celebration.

At the Auto Club Speedway, winners also ring a bell similar to the ones on the El Camino Real. That set off a second set of confetti cannons.

Fans allowed in and around Victory Lane were thrilled and moving for great photo positions during the Busch burnout on the Auto Club logo. It set off a cloud of tire smoke that eclipsed the car as it went in circles with the race flag and the 200 win flag out the window.

Sponsors including Toyota which manufactures the racing engines nearby in Costa Mesa had many employees on hand to join in the celebration.

Busch won his 199th win last weekend in Phoenix, making these back to back wins already in the young season.

He says his fan base is picking up because fans are "seeing who I am today." He recalled his Las Vegas fans at the "bull ring" racetrack that still follow him to this day.

For fans on Sunday, they only see NASCAR racing once a year here and the other California race is in Sonoma in June.