Fans pack Santa Barbara Public Market for World Cup Final

Posted: Jul 07, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 11:48 PM PDT

Fans celebrate US World Cup win at SB Public Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Despite an early wake-up call Sunday, soccer fans filled up the Santa Barbara Public Market to watch the Women's World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands.

The U.S. won its second straight World Cup with a 2-0 win in the Final, which began at 8 a.m. Pacific Time.

Fans still converged for a lively watch party, loudly celebrating both U.S. goals and the World Cup win.

San Marcos High School girls soccer coach Jennifer Sotelo says this 2019 team reminds her of the U.S. team that won the World Cup 20 years ago.

"Die hard soccer fan," Sotelo said. "Was there watching the 1999 World Cup with Brandi Chastain... Honestly, it feels like I was a kid again. Nothing's changed. My passion for the game is the same. So watching [this team[, having my daughter as a teenager. It's amazing."

