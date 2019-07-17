Sports

El Rio Little League Senior Division headed to Western Regionals.

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:58 PM PDT

El Rio 16U AllStars advance to Western Regionals

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time in 15 years the El Rio Little League Senior Division 16U All-Stars have advanced to the Western Regionals.

The tournament is in Sacramento and the winner advances to the World Series in South Carolina.

The team is trying to raise 10 thousand dollars to pay for hotels, food and van rentals and other expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/el-rio-little-league-seniors?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

World's weirdest ice cream flavors

Hottest rock stars of all time
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Hottest rock stars of all time

On this day: July 17
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: July 17

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men