El Rio Little League Senior Division headed to Western Regionals.

El Rio 16U AllStars advance to Western Regionals

OXNARD, Calif. - For the first time in 15 years the El Rio Little League Senior Division 16U All-Stars have advanced to the Western Regionals.

The tournament is in Sacramento and the winner advances to the World Series in South Carolina.

The team is trying to raise 10 thousand dollars to pay for hotels, food and van rentals and other expenses.

A GoFundMe page has been set up: https://www.gofundme.com/f/el-rio-little-league-seniors?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet